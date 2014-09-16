City of Toledo partners with Ohio Capital Corporation to fight blight

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The City of Toledo is partnering with Ohio Capital Corporation and offering to pay up to $1,000 for the arrest or conviction of people who are stripping homes.

This house stripping includes stealing copper and metal, which ultimately leads to blighted properties.

City officials confirmed about a month ago that legislation had changed. House stripping is now categorized as a theft offense: if convicted, thieves are placed on a ‘Do-Not-Buy' list from scrap yards.

With the right information and a conviction, police can seize and impound a vehicle in connection to crime.

Only a handful of calls have been made into the house stripping line, but Toledo Police tell us it acts as a good crime stopper.

"Make it your business to call the police," said Sergeant Joe Heffernan. "It may be worth some money to you."

City leaders say they are working on additional legislation to push for higher penalties and jail time, but that is still in the works.

