City of Toledo partners with Ohio Capital Corporation to fight blight

TOLEDO, OH -

The City of Toledo is partnering with Ohio Capital Corporation and offering to pay up to $1,000 for the arrest or conviction of people who are stripping homes.

This house stripping includes stealing copper and metal, which ultimately leads to blighted properties.

City officials confirmed about a month ago that legislation had changed.  House stripping is now categorized as a theft offense: if convicted, thieves are placed on a ‘Do-Not-Buy' list from scrap yards.

With the right information and a conviction, police can seize and impound a vehicle in connection to crime.

Only a handful of calls have been made into the house stripping line, but Toledo Police tell us it acts as a good crime stopper.

"Make it your business to call the police," said Sergeant Joe Heffernan.  "It may be worth some money to you."

City leaders say they are working on additional legislation to push for higher penalties and jail time, but that is still in the works.

