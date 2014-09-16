TPD looking for 2 suspects accused of shooting man, stealing car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking for 2 suspects accused of shooting man, stealing car in north Toledo

Toledo Police are looking for two suspects accused of shooting a man who was helping a stranded driver.  The crooks then took off in the man's car late Monday night in north Toledo.

Police say the suspects took off from the scene in a 2000 black Jeep Cherokee.  The license plate number is EJP6008.

David Webb was helping a woman jumpstart her car in the 800 block of North Erie in north Toledo around 11 p.m. Monday when two men approached and started fighting him.

Police say one suspect pulled out a gun, and Webb and the woman began running from the scene.

"The victim was shot as he was trying to flee the area, which is a bit of concern to us because if all they wanted was the vehicle, they could have taken it because once they produced the handgun he took off," said TPD Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

Webb was shot in the hand and is expected to be alright, but the suspects took off in his vehicle.

"There are some crime cameras nearby, so we've been looking at those and other camera systems in the area to see if we can maybe get some potential evidence, but right now we have no suspects," Heffernan said.

If you have any information about the suspects who could still be driving the stolen Jeep, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

