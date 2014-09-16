TPD looking for 2 suspects accused of shooting man, stealing car in north Toledo

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Police are looking for two suspects accused of shooting a man who was helping a stranded driver. The crooks then took off in the man's car late Monday night in north Toledo.

Police say the suspects took off from the scene in a 2000 black Jeep Cherokee. The license plate number is EJP6008.

David Webb was helping a woman jumpstart her car in the 800 block of North Erie in north Toledo around 11 p.m. Monday when two men approached and started fighting him.

Police say one suspect pulled out a gun, and Webb and the woman began running from the scene.

"The victim was shot as he was trying to flee the area, which is a bit of concern to us because if all they wanted was the vehicle, they could have taken it because once they produced the handgun he took off," said TPD Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

Webb was shot in the hand and is expected to be alright, but the suspects took off in his vehicle.

"There are some crime cameras nearby, so we've been looking at those and other camera systems in the area to see if we can maybe get some potential evidence, but right now we have no suspects," Heffernan said.



If you have any information about the suspects who could still be driving the stolen Jeep, call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

