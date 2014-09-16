Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur talks to Toledo Rotary Club - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur talks to Toledo Rotary Club

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

More than a month since the Toledo water crisis and state and federal leaders are still looking for a solution.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur spoke with the Toledo Rotary Club downtown Monday about the future of Lake Erie and the push to get federal support.

Kaptur spoke about a new piece of legislation that was introduced last week, a house bill directing the federal EPA to publish the health advisory on microcystin and to submit reports on what constitutes a safe level of the toxin in drinking water.

The legislation says the EPA has a certain amount of time to provide a health advisory. The EPA would also be required to report back to congress on what progress they are making on setting standards for microcystins.

The bill could possibly move forward by the end of the year. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly