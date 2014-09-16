Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur talks to Toledo Rotary Club

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

More than a month since the Toledo water crisis and state and federal leaders are still looking for a solution.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur spoke with the Toledo Rotary Club downtown Monday about the future of Lake Erie and the push to get federal support.

Kaptur spoke about a new piece of legislation that was introduced last week, a house bill directing the federal EPA to publish the health advisory on microcystin and to submit reports on what constitutes a safe level of the toxin in drinking water.

The legislation says the EPA has a certain amount of time to provide a health advisory. The EPA would also be required to report back to congress on what progress they are making on setting standards for microcystins.

The bill could possibly move forward by the end of the year.

