Bowling Green couple on a mission to install AEDs in downtown businesses

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

BowlingGreen couple Jodi and David Anderson have put together a project called theHeart of BG with the goal to get AED machines in the stores and shopsthroughout the downtown area.

Jodisays how quickly an Automatic External Defibrillator can be accessed can be thedifference between life and death.

"I can't even put a price on howimportant it is to have an AED in the right place at the right time," said Jodi.

David's father went into cardiacarrest up in Michigan and the couple says the reason he is alive today isbecause of a business that had an AED and an employee who knew how to use it.

"I couldn't believe that a small littlebattery operated device could actually save somebody," said David.

Thecouple says they have made it their mission to bring more AEDs to the BowlingGreen area.

"It's something easy and wecouldn't believe nobody else hadthought of this," said David.

AEDshave already been installed in the Wood County Library, the Senior Center andwill soon be in Grounds for Thought.

"To know that these areavailable to you is a big deal," said David. "That they can walk in and say hey, ‘Ifeel comfortable in this facility. I feel comfortable knowing that my mom anddad can walk in to this facility andknow that they have medical equipment available to them if they need it.'"

TheAndersons also say they hope to eventually bring their efforts outside just thedowntown area.

"We just needed a focalpoint to start with and so that was our goal to start with that and expand fromthere," said Jodi.

AEDs cost around $1,200 a piece and the service clubs around BGhave already stepped up to fund the first three.

They are now working on away to accept donations from the public.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.