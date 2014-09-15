EDITORIAL: Catholic Charities celebrating 100 years of service - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: Catholic Charities celebrating 100 years of service

By Rodney Schuster, executive director of Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo

This week we are celebrating 100 years of transforming lives in northwest Ohio.

Generous and caring people like you make it possible for Catholic Charities to help nearly 1,000 men, women and children, every day. People of all faiths, ages, and backgrounds in 19 counties come to us for assistance. They often lack even the most basic necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, and hygiene items. 

Our ministries, like Helping Hands of St. Louis and LaPosada emergency family shelter in Toledo, have an open door policy. We serve anyone who comes to us. We address barriers in their lives and help them set goals to achieve independence and success. Our goal is to provide a hand up, not just a hand out. 

Thank you for helping us share the message that "With God, all things are possible." 

To learn more about how you can get involved or support Catholic Charities' work in northwest Ohio, please visit our website. Thanks again and please keep us in your prayers.

