EDITORIAL: Catholic Charities celebrating 100 years of service

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

By Rodney Schuster, executive director of Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo

This week we are celebrating 100 years of transforming lives in northwest Ohio.

Generous and caring people like you make it possible for Catholic Charities to help nearly 1,000 men, women and children, every day. People of all faiths, ages, and backgrounds in 19 counties come to us for assistance. They often lack even the most basic necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, and hygiene items.

Our ministries, like Helping Hands of St. Louis and LaPosada emergency family shelter in Toledo, have an open door policy. We serve anyone who comes to us. We address barriers in their lives and help them set goals to achieve independence and success. Our goal is to provide a hand up, not just a hand out.

Thank you for helping us share the message that "With God, all things are possible."

To learn more about how you can get involved or support Catholic Charities' work in northwest Ohio, please visit our website. Thanks again and please keep us in your prayers.

