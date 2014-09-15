Sylvania students reaching out to the ice bucket challenge prank victim

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Students in Sylvania are reaching out to the young boy that was victimized by the ice bucket challenge, so far 400 letters have been written and over a thousand signatures will be sent.

Elementary students are signing a poster board and middle school and high school students are writing letters to send. Some of the encouraging words include ‘never give up' and ‘keep fighting.'

"I know how it feels to be bullied," said Southview student Hayley Felty. "And it's kind of one of those things where once you experience it you want to help back, like you don't want to be bad for someone else."

"He probably feels like really down and very disappointed that people were willing to go to those extents to make him feel bad," said student Cristin Reno. "But we wanted to make sure that he didn't feel bad at all."

The letters are being sent as a part of the Peace Project for Sylvania students which reaches out to students across the nation that have been bullied.

"When I heard about it, and I happened to see that on facebook, and that just wasn't acceptable and we have so many kids that are doing good things and that are very caring and respectful," said Peace Project Coordinator Bill Geha.

The letters will be sent by Thursday.

