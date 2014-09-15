Promedica may turn uptown building into grocery store - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A vacant building in Toledo could soon see new life thanks to Promedica.

The city owns the property located at 311 18th Street near Madison Avenue. Councilman Tom Waniewski says Promedica wants to convert it into a grocery store. A food market would go on the first floor while the remaining three would be dedicated to providing health information.

"The way I look at it is there's going to be development of this property and by some estimations, it could run up to one million dollars that Promedica is willing to invest," Waniewski said. "So, if you've got a million dollars worth of capital coming into [uptown]Toledo to fix up a piece of property, then boy, have at it."

Waniewski says on the surface this looks like good news for the city, however, more discussion is needed in order to figure out all the details.

City Council meets Tuesday.

