Promedica may turn uptown building into grocery store

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A vacant building in Toledo could soon see new life thanks to Promedica.

The city owns the property located at 311 18th Street near Madison Avenue. Councilman Tom Waniewski says Promedica wants to convert it into a grocery store. A food market would go on the first floor while the remaining three would be dedicated to providing health information.

"The way I look at it is there's going to be development of this property and by some estimations, it could run up to one million dollars that Promedica is willing to invest," Waniewski said. "So, if you've got a million dollars worth of capital coming into [uptown]Toledo to fix up a piece of property, then boy, have at it."

Waniewski says on the surface this looks like good news for the city, however, more discussion is needed in order to figure out all the details.

City Council meets Tuesday.

