Toledo Police looking for adult store robbery suspect

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH

Toledo Police are investigating an armed robbery at Adult Pleasures Boutique on Detroit and LaGrange in north Toledo.

Police say according to the clerk, the suspect entered the store as just another costumer asking to see a specific video.  Toledo Police Sergeant Joe Heffernan says when the clerk proceeded to cash the suspect out he then demanded cash.

"The clerk helped him with that and went to cash out, the suspect produced a knife and robbed the cash register," said Sgt. Heffernan.

If you know anything about the suspect you are urged to call crime stopper at 419-255-1111. 

