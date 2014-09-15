School officials: 2 Tecumseh High School students planned to threaten others, removed from school

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

Serious threats at one Lenawee County high school put students, teachers and parents on edge.

Threats at Tecumseh High School put the school in lockdown mode. School officials say everything was handled very well and went according to plan.

"When the calls came in, there were swirling rumors that things were going to happen," said Tecumseh Superintendent Dr. Kelly Coffin.

School officials say two 16-year-old students are accused of planning to threaten to harm students and staff.

Coffin says that because there was a strong plan in place, along with anonymous tips from callers and information from a custodian, a dangerous situation was averted at the school last Thursday.

"They did work and they did keep our students safe," said Coffin. "Our doors are locked on both ends of our building and we were escorting students from one location to another, and really our student body handled everything very well."

It not yet known exactly what the threats were, but it was enough to put the school on lockdown and to have the two students kicked out of school.

"We had one person that we knew was a person of interest, so that person was removed from the school on Thursday," said Coffin. "And Friday, we later learned there was a possibility of a second person, and that student was also then removed."

Police have taken over the investigation. They would not say what charges, if any, will be filed. The school board will hold a hearing on the fate of the students involved once they receive information from police.

