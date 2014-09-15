Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson – September 7, 2014

This week, Jerry sits down with Congressman Bob Latta and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Then later hear from Sherri Hammersmith, whose son Scott committed suicide back in 2006. Joining Sherri is Tante Lovins of the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.