Roundabout construction closing Dorr and Centennial intersection

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The intersection of Dorr and Centennial Rd are closed for the next 48 days while crews build a new roundabout.

Work started on the roundabout Monday and drivers are saying the closure is causing some headaches. 

"I don't really go this way that much but when I do it's a fast route," said Driver Wendy Merlo. "It takes a long time to get over the expressway and everything so I appreciate this direction."

"It is going to be difficult, a lot of traffic to figure out which way to go," said driver Mark Fallon. "I think it's a little tricky sometimes, roundabout, people not sure how to use them."

This will be the third roundabout built in Sylvania.

Lucas County Engineer Keith Early says car crashes are less likely to happen at roundabouts. He also says that the roundabouts save money on maintenance. 

Detours will be available; drives can take Nebraska from Centennial to Crissey, Crissey from Nebraska to Bancroft, Bancroft from Crissey to King and King from Bancroft to Dorr. 

