Andersons holding job fair Thursday for full and part-time positions

TOLEDO, OH (Press Release) -

The Andersons, Inc. announced Monday that it's hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All applicants should apply online prior to coming to the open interviews. No appointments are necessary.

The company is hiring full time, part time and seasonal for the following positions:

• Operations/Production Workers in Maumee, Toledo & Bowling Green

• Truck Drivers with Commercial Driver's License (CDL) in Maumee

• Plant Maintenance Workers in Maumee

• Experienced Welders in Maumee

• Experienced Blaster/Painters in Maumee

• Fork Lift Drivers in Maumee and Toledo

• Cashiers, Courtesy Crew & Food Department Sales Associates at Toledo-area retail stores

The job fair is being held at The Andersons Technical Office Building at 521 Illinois Ave., Maumee. Applicants can enter the facility through Gate 5 and park behind the Technical Office Building.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply. Shifts will vary for these positions and applicants must be able to stand for long periods of time as well as consistently lift 50 pounds.  

