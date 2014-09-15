Andersons holding job fair Thursday for full and part-time positions

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The Andersons, Inc. announced Monday that it's hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All applicants should apply online prior to coming to the open interviews. No appointments are necessary.

The company is hiring full time, part time and seasonal for the following positions:

• Operations/Production Workers in Maumee, Toledo & Bowling Green

• Truck Drivers with Commercial Driver's License (CDL) in Maumee

• Plant Maintenance Workers in Maumee

• Experienced Welders in Maumee

• Experienced Blaster/Painters in Maumee

• Fork Lift Drivers in Maumee and Toledo

• Cashiers, Courtesy Crew & Food Department Sales Associates at Toledo-area retail stores

The job fair is being held at The Andersons Technical Office Building at 521 Illinois Ave., Maumee. Applicants can enter the facility through Gate 5 and park behind the Technical Office Building.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply. Shifts will vary for these positions and applicants must be able to stand for long periods of time as well as consistently lift 50 pounds.

