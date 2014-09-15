Woman gets 25-life in prison for starting fatal Fostoria house f - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman gets 25-life in prison for starting fatal Fostoria house fire

FOSTORIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

On Monday, a woman pleaded guilty to charges related to a Fostoria house fire that resulted in two deaths last May.

Shey Weiker pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated arson, aggravated murder, murder, and attempted murder in court on Sept. 15.

Weiker admitted to starting the fire at 614 S. Poplar Street on May 26 with a flare. That fire claimed the lives of residents Daniel Marker and Tara Lynn Vance. A third resident, Dana Weatherall, was able to escape the fire and survive.

Weiker was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after serving 25 years.

There are two pending cases remaining in connection to this investigation.  

