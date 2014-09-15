Woman gets 25-life in prison for starting fatal Fostoria house fire

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Citizen's tip leads to arrest of Sandusky man in Tiffin

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle during Hancock Co. police chase

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

On Monday, a woman pleaded guilty to charges related to a Fostoria house fire that resulted in two deaths last May.

Shey Weiker pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated arson, aggravated murder, murder, and attempted murder in court on Sept. 15.

Weiker admitted to starting the fire at 614 S. Poplar Street on May 26 with a flare. That fire claimed the lives of residents Daniel Marker and Tara Lynn Vance. A third resident, Dana Weatherall, was able to escape the fire and survive.

Weiker was sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after serving 25 years.

There are two pending cases remaining in connection to this investigation.

