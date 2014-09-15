Trial date set for Toledo man accused of raping girls under 13 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial date set for Toledo man accused of raping girls under 13

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Toledo man now knows when he'll face trial on charges he raped multiple girls under the age of 13.

Brandon Greer has been charged with five counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of rape. Police say all of the victims were girls under the age of 13, and that the crimes occurred between January and April of 2013.

A judge set Greer's trial date for October 13 on Monday.

If convicted, he could serve life in prison.

