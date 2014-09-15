Safe Kids emphasizing National Child Passenger Safety Week - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Safe Kids emphasizing National Child Passenger Safety Week

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
(Toledo News Now) -

Are your kids assafe as they could be while riding in the car? Experts from Safe Kids want tomake sure you answer ‘yes' to that question.

We're partneringup with Safe Kids as they kick off National Child Passenger Safety Week.

Experts say thebiggest mistake parents are making with their child's car safety is not usingbooster seats.  According to their data,one in four parents say they've driven with their child unrestrained, which isa major problem that could lead to unnecessary death.

Safe Kidsspokesperson Gina Veres says when installing a car seat, you don't want anymore than one inch of movement side-to-side.

Veres says it isfive times safer for children to sit in rear-facing seats than they are inforward-facing seats.

Ifyou want to get your car seat checked, call Safe Kids Greater Toledo at419-291-5993.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly