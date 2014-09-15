Safe Kids emphasizing National Child Passenger Safety Week

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Are your kids assafe as they could be while riding in the car? Experts from Safe Kids want tomake sure you answer ‘yes' to that question.

We're partneringup with Safe Kids as they kick off National Child Passenger Safety Week.

Experts say thebiggest mistake parents are making with their child's car safety is not usingbooster seats. According to their data,one in four parents say they've driven with their child unrestrained, which isa major problem that could lead to unnecessary death.

Safe Kidsspokesperson Gina Veres says when installing a car seat, you don't want anymore than one inch of movement side-to-side.

Veres says it isfive times safer for children to sit in rear-facing seats than they are inforward-facing seats.

Ifyou want to get your car seat checked, call Safe Kids Greater Toledo at419-291-5993.

