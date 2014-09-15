Infant, parents pistol-whipped during south Toledo armed robbery

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

An infant and his parents are in the hospital after an overnight armed robbery at Walbridge and Langdon in south Toledo around 12:30 Monday morning.

Police say the 6-month-old and his parents were pistol-whipped during the robbery.

The family says they were walking to a local gas station when they were approached by two armed robbers in sweatsuits. The suspects took the couple's cell phones, money and even clothes.

Guns were drawn and both parents were struck. In a second attempt to hit the father, the attackers reportedly missed and hit the baby, who was being held by his father.

According to a family member, the attackers apologized and said they were hungry and "had to eat, too." The family is furious.

"Wherever these guys are, I feel so sorry for you that you had to stoop so low to hurt a child," said the victim's brother. "It's one thing to take stuff from people, but to harm a child in the way – whatever happens to you through the justice system, I hope, it's well-deserved."

"I'm just mortified that someone would pistol-whip my grandson," said one victim's mother. "I just don't understand. How do you do that?"

The attackers are on the loose and police are eager to find answers.

"Any time we have someone assaulted, an innocent 6-month-old baby, we want to get these people behind bars," said TPD Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

The family was treated for their injuries at the hospital. Anyone with information that could help police should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

