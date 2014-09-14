Bedford Trustees feeling pressure to vote down road assessment plan

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake's head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

The Bedford Township Trustees are proposing a quick fix to bumpy roads.

It's a $75 per year assessment for property owners for five years.

The group Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility is opposing the plan.

Sunday the group launched a petition drive across the township.

They're gathering signatures urging the board to drop the assessment plan.

"There are problems with roads. However, the township and the county both have surpluses in excess of what they could use for rainy day funds in order to take care of roads," said Dale Track of Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility.

The board does have the authority to approve the assessment on its own, but it wants public input.

Hearings are scheduled for September 23 and October 21.

The board will have a tough sell.

"Because I don't think it's right. Double taxation without representation. I think we should be able to vote on something like this," said Michael Topelian, who signed the petition.

Trustee Nancy Tienvieri opposes assessment too.

She says township general fund money could pay for road improvements for one year.

"I don't know how this is going to go. It's a divided board," said Tienvieri.

Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility hopes the Board will listen to the voice of the people, people circulating petitions and wearing t-shirts reading, 'Bedford Wake Up.'

