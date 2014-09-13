TPD taking guns off the street at buyback event

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Toledo Police Department was buying guns today, at its Cash for Guns event in Central Toledo.

It's a way to get unwanted firearms off the street, for cash.

This was the second year for the event, last year, they received more than 170 firearms.

"If you're not familiar with firearms, or you don't want them around, I think it's important to dispose of them properly," said TPD Sgt. Anita Madison.

Several people went to today's event, turned in their unwanted firearms, and received a $50 cash voucher.

"Obviously for vouchers, we're going to want them to be operable, we'll pay vouchers up to two firearms, but they can bring in as many as they want - we also accept unwanted ammunition, as well as pellet guns, BB guns, we don't give vouchers for that, but we will dispose of it properly," said Sgt. Madison.

Lisa Vidales brought a couple of guns to the buyback event that belonged to a family member.

"My dad had passed away, and they were in the basement, and I was cleaning out the basement and ran across them, and I brought them in, I had no use for them," Vidales said.

If you weren't able to attend today's event, but you have firearms to dispose of, you can call TPD and let them know, and set up a time to bring them to the station.

