TPD taking guns off the street at buyback event

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Toledo Police Department was buying guns today, at its Cash for Guns event in Central Toledo.

It's a way to get unwanted firearms off the street, for cash.

This was the second year for the event, last year, they received more than 170 firearms.

"If you're not familiar with firearms, or you don't want them around, I think it's important to dispose of them properly," said TPD Sgt. Anita Madison.

Several people went to today's event, turned in their unwanted firearms, and received a $50 cash voucher.

"Obviously for vouchers, we're going to want them to be operable, we'll pay vouchers up to two firearms, but they can bring in as many as they want - we also accept unwanted ammunition, as well as pellet guns, BB guns, we don't give vouchers for that, but we will dispose of it properly," said Sgt. Madison.

Lisa Vidales brought a couple of guns to the buyback event that belonged to a family member.

"My dad had passed away, and they were in the basement, and I was cleaning out the basement and ran across them, and I brought them in, I had no use for them," Vidales said.

If you weren't able to attend today's event, but you have firearms to dispose of, you can call TPD and let them know, and set up a time to bring them to the station.

