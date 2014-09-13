Toledo woman dead after Defiance County crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo woman dead after Defiance County crash

One person is dead after a two car accident in Defiance County.

The accident happened last night at the intersection of Buckskin Road and Openlander road in Mark Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Dawn Murphy, age 53, of Toledo failed to stop at a stop sign.

She was then struck by another vehicle, causing both cars to roll over multiple times.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

