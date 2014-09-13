Man crashes car into home in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man crashes car into house in west Toledo

A man lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a house in west Toledo early Saturday morning.

It happened on the 600 block of State Line Road, off of Lewis Avenue.

Officials say the man lost control of his vehicle, smashed into the house and then left the car.

He was found unconscious outside the home when police and emergency medical crews arrived on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

