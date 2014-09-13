Person shot in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Person shot in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on the 1900 block of Marin near Alexis Rd. in west Toledo around 11:15 AM.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

Police are still investigating.

