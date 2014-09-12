Football game breathalyzer tests began at Perrysburg HS Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

When the students at Perrysburg High School's football gameentered through the gates on Friday they were given a chip. Students were thenselected based on the color of that chip to take a breathalyzer test.

Perrysburg HS Principal Michael Short says it is just one way theyare working to crack down on underage drinking.

"This is not a uniqueproblem, it happens everywhere across the country," saidShort. "We need to protect kids, give them the tools to say no, ‘I'm not going to do that.' Peer pressure istremendous everywhere."

Many people at Friday's game say they think it's a great idea.

"In this day and time with the kids there's a lot of drugs and alcohol," said Perrysburgresident Jake Bernard. "I think it's a good thing."

Principal Short says the tests are being done by school administratorsand they are hoping it makes students think twice before drinking any alcohol.

"We're not naiveenough to think it's going to solve the problem entirely,but again if it gives the student the opportunity to say no, we are going to gothere," said Short.

Short also says that if astudent tests positive for drinking there will be disciplinary actions throughthe school as well as counseling and guidance to help prevent it from happeningagain. 

