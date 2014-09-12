750 United Way of Greater Toledo volunteers hit the streets to help strengthen communities

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Volunteers with the United Way of Greater Toledo hit the streets Friday for their Days of Caring 2014.

This is the ninth year now that people in Toledo have taken the day off to help build stronger communities in Toledo neighborhoods and Friday United Way had 750 volunteers.

This year's primary project was to spruce up the Soul City Boxing Gym in central Toledo. About 30 volunteers painted the outside stairway, built benches and expanded the exterior.

Volunteer efforts like this were repeated all over central Toledo as well as a few locations in Wood and Ottawa Counties.

United Way of Greater Toledo President and CEO Karen Mathison says coming in and quickly turning around how a building looks is beneficial to both the neighborhood and residents.

"I think a couple of things happen; one is that you can immediately see the work that has happened, you can see the progress that is being made and when you see work and progress you see a greater hope and then you pick your own life up," said Mathison.

Mathison also says this year United Way of Greater Toledo has raised their yearly fundraiser goal to just over $14 million.

If you would like to lend a hand visit www.unitedwaytoledo.org.

