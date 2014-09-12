TPS host 'Tailgating for Schools' in support of the TPS levy

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Toledo Public School Board hosted their first 'Tailgating for Schools' event across from Waite High School Friday to support the TPS levy.

The tailgate offered food, refreshments and reasons to support the five year, $5.8 million levy.

Board Member Lisa Sobiecki says $10 million a year will go towards operating expenses allowing services like high school transportation to return.

"This will give us an opportunity to continue to move on with the progress we're making, with the shortfall we're going to be having with our budget in the next year or two," said Sobiecki.

If passed the levy will raise $13.3 million a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $203 annually.

TPS parents, like Carly Allen, say it's an investment well worth it and TPS leaders hope voters will agree.

A new levy hasn't been approved at the polls since 2001 and Sobiecki says it could be a tough sell.

"What we have to do is show the great progress that we are making in Toledo Public Schools and academic cusses our students are making," said Sobiecki.

Friday was the first of five 'Tailgating for Schools' events TPS plans to put on. The next tailgate will be held at John's Korner Bar on Tedrow Rd before the Bowsher High School football game next week.

