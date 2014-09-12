TPS host 'Tailgating for Schools' in support of the TPS levy - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS host 'Tailgating for Schools' in support of the TPS levy

Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Public School Board hosted their first 'Tailgating for Schools' event across from Waite High School Friday to support the TPS levy. 

The tailgate offered food, refreshments and reasons to support the five year, $5.8 million levy.

Board Member Lisa Sobiecki says $10 million a year will go towards operating expenses allowing services like high school transportation to return.

"This will give us an opportunity to continue to move on with the progress we're making, with the shortfall we're going to be having with our budget in the next year or two," said Sobiecki.

If passed the levy will raise $13.3 million a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $203 annually. 

TPS parents, like Carly Allen, say it's an investment well worth it and TPS leaders hope voters will agree. 

A new levy hasn't been approved at the polls since 2001 and Sobiecki says it could be a tough sell.

"What we have to do is show the great progress that we are making in Toledo Public Schools and academic cusses our students are making," said Sobiecki.

Friday was the first of five 'Tailgating for Schools' events TPS plans to put on. The next tailgate will be held at John's Korner Bar on Tedrow Rd before the Bowsher High School football game next week. 

