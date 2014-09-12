Two store managers in Tecumseh charged with embezzlement - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two store managers in Tecumseh charged with embezzlement

TECUMSEH, MI (Toledo News Now) -

Managers at two businesses in Lenawee County are accused of stealing money and they are now facing serious charges.

Tecumseh Police Chief Troy Stern says 61-year-old William Stanton of Adrian is charged with keeping deposits amounting to more than $5,600 from the Wendys he managed and 26-year-old Justin Bailey is accused of shorting deposits and stealing around $4800 while working as an assistant manager at Shopko.  Both the store and the restaurant are located on M-50 in Tecumseh.

"It's not a very frequent occurrence here in our city, to get two cases like this that are so similar," said Stern. "Both involving deposits that were coming up short or missing, so it is a little bit unusual."

William Stanton and Justin Bailey have been arraigned and charged with an embezzlement felony of between $1000 to $20,000 and both face five years in prison.

