Two store managers in Tecumseh charged with embezzlement

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Managers at two businesses in Lenawee County are accused of stealing money and they are now facing serious charges.

Tecumseh Police Chief Troy Stern says 61-year-old William Stanton of Adrian is charged with keeping deposits amounting to more than $5,600 from the Wendys he managed and 26-year-old Justin Bailey is accused of shorting deposits and stealing around $4800 while working as an assistant manager at Shopko. Both the store and the restaurant are located on M-50 in Tecumseh.

"It's not a very frequent occurrence here in our city, to get two cases like this that are so similar," said Stern. "Both involving deposits that were coming up short or missing, so it is a little bit unusual."

William Stanton and Justin Bailey have been arraigned and charged with an embezzlement felony of between $1000 to $20,000 and both face five years in prison.

