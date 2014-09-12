Lenawee Co. residents want landmark towers preserved

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The historical Irish Hills Towers in Lenawee County are in jeopardy of being torn down, but residents in Cambridge Township are hoping to save them.

The towers have an interesting history, and now people are trying to preserve that history by keeping the towers from being demolished.

"I certainly don't want demolition - that's what we're looking to avoid," said Donna Boglarsky, president of the Irish Hills Historical Society.

At one time, the now 50-foot towers on US-12 in Cambridge Township brought in people from all over the region and even all over the country. Visitors came to enjoy the view from the top or a friendly game of miniature golf on the grounds. The site closed for good in 2000.

The Irish Hills Historical Society is interested in bringing the towers back to their glory days, transforming the building into a museum.

"We've got to stop tearing our history down, we need to support it," said Boglarsky. "We need to reinforce that so that people can know how much we've accomplished in all these years and the things that have happened."

Township officials have deemed the site structurally dangerous, according to the township's Dangerous and Unsafe Building Ordinance. They are considering demolition.

"We don't want the towers down either, nobody wants these towers torn [down]," said Cambridge Township Building Official Bruce Nickel. "But it is something that we have to look at...We have that ordinance and we need to follow through."

Boglarsky says a lot of work has been done to save the towers. The township will have an engineer examine the structure in the coming days and a decision on the fate of the towers could be made at the next board meeting in October.

For more information on the Irish Hills Towers or to find out how you can help, visit IrishHillsTowers.com.

