Rossford gets bullet proof vest for K-9

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Rossford Police K-9 Gideon has beenwith the department since 2012. Rossford Police Chief Glenn Goss says thanks to JP's Black Belt Academy Gideon will now be protected by a new bullet proof vest.

"If we getinto a situation where we need to send the dog into a situation where maybesomeone's armed, or has a knife and the dog can get hurt, it'll just be anextra protection for our K-9, so we're pretty excited about having this donatedto the department," said Goss.

JP's Black Belt Academy Director Jon Penny raised the funds for the vest. He saysoften times the K-9's are put in dangerous situations, so this vest will beextremely helpful in protecting him.

"Dogsthemselves, unlike officers, sometimes have to go in and get hands on, or theyhave to grab onto people when they're still exceptionally dangerous, and so wewanted to give them armor that, if a knife is involved, it can give them thatprotection," said Penny.

Chief Goss andGideon's handler Officer Williams say they are thankful to JP's for thedonation and that it will be a very useful tool to have for Gideon.

