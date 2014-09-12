Toledo firefighters honored at St. Patrick's annual mass - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo firefighters honored at St. Patrick's annual mass

Fallen TFD firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman Fallen TFD firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A special mass to recognize local firefighterswill be held this Sunday at the Historic Church of St. Patrick.

It's the eighth annual Firefighter's Mass. Themass honors all firefighters, including all those whose lives were lost in theline of duty, like Steve Machinski and Jamie Dickman.

Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld says it's reassuring tosee the community show its support every year during this mass.

"We've seen an outpouring of support fromall over the community, but I think when you have the spiritual draw to it, itcan be something more special for a lot of people," said Lt. Hertzfeld.

The mass begins at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Sept.14.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly