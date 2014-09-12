Rogers student charged with felony assault in fight with teacher

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

A fight at Rogers High School during lunch Thursday was caught on cell phone video and now one student involved is facing consequences.

The video, which was recorded and placed by another student, shows a freshman female student running toward another when a teacher intervened.

"Situations like this in the district don't happen every day, this is something that is very rare," said TPS Chief of Staff Brian Murphy.

The student has since been suspended, and TPS has scheduled her for an expulsion hearing. She could be expelled 11-80 days.

"For situations this serious, we do make sure the student is charged criminally and prosecuted," Murphy said.

Originally, that student was facing a misdemeanor assault charge, but once the prosecutor's office and detectives investigated they realized this was a felony because the victim was a teacher.

"The sad thing is the lack of respect for educators," said Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olander. "We really want to dig our heels in with the felony and they need to know there are consequences."

Law enforcement and TPS officials are hoping this case will warn other students to not be the star of a similar video.

