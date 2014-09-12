Tanker truck skids off of I-75 south at Central, traffic moving - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tanker truck skids off of I-75 south at Central, traffic moving

The tanker truck can be see all the way at the left of this photo (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation) The tanker truck can be see all the way at the left of this photo (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
TOLEDO, OH

A tanker truck hauling gasoline slid off of I-75 and onto a roadway below near Central Avenue on Friday, but 75 traffic continued moving after the crash.

According to police, the driver of the semi says he was cut off on I-75 south just north of the I-75/I-475 split in central Toledo. That forced the truck off the roadway and down a grassy embankment. The truck came to rest against a guardrail on North Cove Boulevard.

None of the contests of the tanker are leaking, but diesel fuel is leaking from the truck's fuel tanks. North Cove is closed from Jeep Parkway to Pioneer while environmental crews clean up the spill. 

The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

