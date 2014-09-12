Tanker truck skids off of I-75 south at Central, traffic moving

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The tanker truck can be see all the way at the left of this photo (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)

A tanker truck hauling gasoline slid off of I-75 and onto a roadway below near Central Avenue on Friday, but 75 traffic continued moving after the crash.

According to police, the driver of the semi says he was cut off on I-75 south just north of the I-75/I-475 split in central Toledo. That forced the truck off the roadway and down a grassy embankment. The truck came to rest against a guardrail on North Cove Boulevard.

None of the contests of the tanker are leaking, but diesel fuel is leaking from the truck's fuel tanks. North Cove is closed from Jeep Parkway to Pioneer while environmental crews clean up the spill.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.