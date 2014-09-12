Woman taken to hospital after north Toledo hit and run - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman taken to hospital after north Toledo hit and run

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A woman is recovering in the hospital after an overnight hit and run on Lake Street near Franklin in north Toledo.

The hit and run happened around 12:30 Friday morning.  Police say the woman knows the driver who hit her.

Police found the car on Manhattan and Stickney after the driver crashed into a pole.  We're told she got out of her car and ran.

At last check, police were still working to track her down.

Two family members of the victim were arrested at the scene for being disorderly.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly