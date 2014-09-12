Escaped shooter T.J. Lane captured

Authorities have apprehended the convicted killer of three Ohio students at a high school cafeteria who escaped from prison Thursday night.

Nineteen-year-old T.J. Lane was captured early Friday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and police in Lima said.

"We got him...... One more to go," Lima police tweeted around 2 a.m. They said Lane had been returned to prison.

Lane escaped along with two other inmates from a prison in Lima, about 80 miles south of Toledo, setting off a search by law enforcement officials using a helicopter and infrared detection equipment.

One of the inmates was captured quickly. The other one, 45-year-old Clifford E. Opperud, apparently still is at large.

Lane, then 18, pleaded guilty last year to shooting three students in February 2012 at Chardon High School, east of Cleveland. He said he didn't know why he did. At his sentencing, he unbuttoned his dress shirt to reveal his T-shirt reading "killer"; he cursed and gestured obscenely as he was given three life sentences.

Prosecutors say Lane took a .22-caliber pistol and a knife to the school and fired 10 shots at a group of students in the cafeteria. Daniel Parmertor and Demetrius Hewlin, both 16, and Russell King Jr., 17, were killed.

Lane was at Chardon waiting for a bus to the alternative school he attended, for students who haven't done well in traditional settings.

Before Lane's case went to adult court in 2012, a juvenile court judge ruled that Lane was mentally competent to stand trial despite evidence he suffers from hallucinations, psychosis and fantasies. At his sentencing, Lane was defiant, smiling and smirking throughout, including while four relatives of the victims spoke.

Reached Thursday night at her home in Chardon, Dina Parmertor, mother of Daniel Parmertor, said of Lane's escape: "I'm disgusted that it happened. I'm extremely scared and panic stricken. I can't believe it."

Ohio public safety and correction officials said they began an "extensive search," along with the local authorities and the Ohio State Highway Patrol after the inmates escaped at 7:40 p.m. Thursday from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution.

"All available troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have been joined by Allen County Sheriff's deputies and local area law enforcement in establishing a perimeter and searching the area," Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born said.

09/12/2014 2:08:51 AM (GMT -4:00)