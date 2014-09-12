Call 11 for Action: DMV investigating Toledo business owner

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

A Toledo business owner is being investigated by the department of motor vehicles after concerns that the owner isn't being fair with his services.

Matt Miller brought his truck to Laskey Auto and Tire Services back in February for some work and it still isn't done.

Miller was given receipt after receipt totaling to over $14,000 for his 1999 Ford Explorer.

Miller called Toledo News Now Call 11 for Action two weeks ago, saying the owner Nelson Schulak wouldn't give him a clear answer on what was going on with his vehicle.

When asked for a response Nelson said there were a number of reasons why the service on Matt Miller's truck was delayed.



Nelson said the engine required foreign parts that take time to find and someone broke into his business and took $20,000 worth of equipment.

Miller says he only wanted his truck to be fixed.

"Be true to your word, you are a mechanic," said Miller referring to Nelson. "I've given you money up front and it's time to step up and do the right thing."

Nelson apologized over the phone to Miller and vowed to make the situation right or he would tow the truck to Miller's home and refund his money. A week later Nelson did take the truck to Miller's home with the motor in pieces.



Miller says Nelson said he would give him his money by next week.

Right now the DMV is investigating Nelson but cannot give out any details.

Miller says this is a lesson learned and he is hoping his truck will be up and running by the end of September.

If you feel you were the victim of a scam, fraud or rip off, contact Call 11 for Action for help.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.