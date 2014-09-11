Toledo Area Humane Society is getting a new home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Area Humane Society is getting a new home

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Toledo Area Humane Society is moving to Illinois Ave in Maumee at the former Direct Buy Warehouse for more space.

Right now the Humane Society has about 250 to 300 animals at their current location on Indian Wood Circle, where they have been for more than 30 years.

Toledo Humane Society Director Gary Willoughby says they are currently using every square inch and that the new location will be 75 percent larger with room to expand.

"It's going to allow us to put the animals in a less stressful environment, better ventilation for them," said Willoughby. "It's going to be better space to get them adopted, because that's what we want to do, get them out of here as soon as possible."  

The move cost about $3 million and is being funded by private donations.

The Humane Society will move in by May of 2015. 

