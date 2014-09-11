Toledo Area Humane Society is getting a new home

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Toledo Area Humane Society is moving to Illinois Ave in Maumee at the former Direct Buy Warehouse for more space.

Right now the Humane Society has about 250 to 300 animals at their current location on Indian Wood Circle, where they have been for more than 30 years.

Toledo Humane Society Director Gary Willoughby says they are currently using every square inch and that the new location will be 75 percent larger with room to expand.

"It's going to allow us to put the animals in a less stressful environment, better ventilation for them," said Willoughby. "It's going to be better space to get them adopted, because that's what we want to do, get them out of here as soon as possible."

The move cost about $3 million and is being funded by private donations.

The Humane Society will move in by May of 2015.

