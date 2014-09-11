Springfield Township's winter salt needs may be too expensive

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Springfield Township is just one of the communities being asked to pay four times more for road salt this winter.

Last year, the township paid $32 a ton, this year the bids came in at $134.

"That's a little ridiculous," said resident Larry Carroll. "I understand prices go up, but to go from what they were to what they are now - nobody understands."

"To me that seems an outrageous price, but if that is what they have to pay then I guess we don't have a choice," said resident Arlene Shepherd.

Springfield Township has 1,400 tons of salt. Last winter they used 2,000 tons of salt. If northwest Ohio has another winter like the last, the township may not have enough.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there are 80 counties in Ohio that get their salt through a co-op with them. Springfield Township is one of them.

"ODOT rejected the first bid, because the amount was so high, thinking that if we go back and rebid, the salt companies would come in at a lower price. However, that wasn't the case. The salt companies came back in at the same price," explained Director of Public Services for Springfield Township Mike Hampton.

ODOT officials in Columbus say they are still in the process of trying to negotiate lower prices for Ohio communities.

Springfield Township is not alone in its need for more salt. Maumee has 1,000 tons and is looking for at least 3,500 more. Sylvania has 1,200 tons on hand, and is looking for 500-1,000 more.

