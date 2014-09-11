MIS hosts annual blood drive in memory of 9/11 victims

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

People flocked to the Michigan International Speedway on September 11 – not for a race but to do their part in helping others by giving blood.

"It's a sad day, but you try to do things like this to help out," said Nicole Holcomb of Brooklyn, MI.

Around 700 donors visited the speedway during the 12-hour Spirit of America blood drive. Greeting them were nearly 3,000 American flags – representing the lives lost on 9/11.

"One of the features of this is it quantifies the number of almost-3,000," said MIS Director of Guest Services Tim Booth. "When you sit here and see the quantity of flags and have a visual exactly how many lives were lost that day."

"I think it's important to keep that memory alive, keep the spirit alive itself," said Heidi Seitz, manager of Donor Relations for Michigan Blood. "But to be able to give back in such a way that really is from your heart."

Marke Barbour of North Adams, MI has been donating blood at this event for a long time. He says he's just happy to be able to do his part.

"It's important enough. Everybody should make the effort if they could," said Barbour, "because you don't want to be the one that has a family member in need of something, you could've helped them and didn't."

Michigan Blood has collected more than 9,300 pints of blood since it began this drive at MIS in 2002.

The flags are set up every year for people to see during the week of September 11.

