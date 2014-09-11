Attorney General announces director for the new crime lab at BGS - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Attorney General announces director for the new crime lab at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Progresson the new BCI center at BGSU is underway and Thursday the attorney general named Dr. John Sprague as the facility's first director. 

"We will generate new understanding of the neurobiology of addiction and treatments of toxicities from substance abuse," said Dr. Sprague. "These are just a small sample of the research we will be able to conduct here at BGSU."

Soon the center will provide lab services for law enforcement in about 22 counties, testing for ballistics and DNA along with thousands of rape kits that have gone untested for years. It will also help students expand their knowledge of things like forensic accounting and digital evidence.

Dr. Sprague will begin his new position on September 22 and the newfacility is scheduled to open sometime in November. 

