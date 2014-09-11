Attorney General announces director for the new crime lab at BGSU

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Progresson the new BCI center at BGSU is underway and Thursday the attorney general named Dr. John Sprague as the facility's first director.

"We will generate new understanding of the neurobiology of addiction and treatments of toxicities from substance abuse," said Dr. Sprague. "These are just a small sample of the research we will be able to conduct here at BGSU."

Soon the center will provide lab services for law enforcement in about 22 counties, testing for ballistics and DNA along with thousands of rape kits that have gone untested for years. It will also help students expand their knowledge of things like forensic accounting and digital evidence.

Dr. Sprague will begin his new position on September 22 and the newfacility is scheduled to open sometime in November.

