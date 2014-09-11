Missing Delta teen found safe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Breaking

Missing Delta teen found safe

Shayla Lee Betts
DELTA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A teen police say went missing Tuesday evening in Delta has been found safe.

Shayla Lee Betts, 15, was found safe Thursday afternoon, according to Delta Police.

Police say Shayla left her residence leaving a note saying she was going for a walk and would be back at 11 p.m. Tuesday. She was seen or heard from since, until police located her Thursday.

