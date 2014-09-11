Northwest Ohio communities memorialize 9/11 victims with pieces of World Trade Center

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

More than a decade has passed since Americans received the shocking news that terrorists had attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The United States responded with a "war on terror" and promised to "never forget" the devastation caused on that one tragic day.

Over the years since Sept. 11, 2001, countless communities across the country have established memorials to remember civilians and emergency personnel who lost their lives that day. Northwest Ohio is no different.

A memorial site stands at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Wauseon. A beam from the World Trade Center is the site's centerpiece. A solemn groundbreaking ceremony was held in April of 2013 for the site, with local first responders in attendance.

The memorial is in the shape of an octagon, meant to symbolize starting over. The names of those who lost their lives on 9/11 are engraved at the base.

Another beam from the World Trade Center resides in Tiffin. The Tiffin Police and Fire All Patriots Memorial was built to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001. The steel beam there is 17 feet long and weighs 6,000 pounds. Officials say it took about a year to create the memorial after requesting the beam in 2011.

A twisted piece of door frame from the World Trade Center serves as a more portable memorial in Perrysburg. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sent the artifact to Perrysburg in 2011. It resides in the city's municipal building, but it can also travel to schools and libraries in the area to reach more people.

A less permanent memorial is set up in September in the Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo. The Wall of Remembrance displays the names of all who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.