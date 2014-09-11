Kidde recalls 1.2 million smoke alarms in US due to possible failure

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

More than one million smoke alarms in the United States have been recalled due to the possibility of alarm failure following a power outage.

Kidde has recalled three models of smoke alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms that were produced between the fall of 2013 and May of 2014. These models are hard-wired into a home's electric power.

The three models recalled are:

-model i12010S, manufactured between Dec. 18, 2013 and May 13, 2014

-model il2010SCO, manufactured between Dec. 30, 2013 and May 13, 2014

-model KN-COSM-IBA, manufactured between Oct. 22, 2013 and May 13, 2014

The alarms have "Kidde" engraved on the front. The model number and manufacture dates are printed on the back. They are sold at stores including Home Depot and Menards, and online at Amazon.com.

Consumers with one of the recalled alarms should contact Kidde for a free replacement, but keep using the recalled alarm until the replacement is installed.

See more about the recall here.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.