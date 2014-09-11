Kidde recalls 1.2 million smoke alarms in US due to possible fai - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kidde recalls 1.2 million smoke alarms in US due to possible failure

More than one million smoke alarms in the United States have been recalled due to the possibility of alarm failure following a power outage.

Kidde has recalled three models of smoke alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms that were produced between the fall of 2013 and May of 2014. These models are hard-wired into a home's electric power.

The three models recalled are:

-model i12010S, manufactured between Dec. 18, 2013 and May 13, 2014

-model il2010SCO, manufactured between Dec. 30, 2013 and May 13, 2014

-model KN-COSM-IBA, manufactured between Oct. 22, 2013 and May 13, 2014

The alarms have "Kidde" engraved on the front. The model number and manufacture dates are printed on the back. They are sold at stores including Home Depot and Menards, and online at Amazon.com.

Consumers with one of the recalled alarms should contact Kidde for a free replacement, but keep using the recalled alarm until the replacement is installed.

See more about the recall here.

