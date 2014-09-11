TPS coach files for marriage license with 18-year-old Scott grad - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPS coach files for marriage license with 18-year-old Scott grad

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Scott High School Basketball Coach Chris Dames, on paid administrative leave from Toledo Public Schools and under investigation by Toledo Police for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student, has filed for a marriage license.

According to Lucas County Probate Court Documents, Dames plans to marry an 18-year-old woman who graduated from Scott High School in 2014.

Toledo Public Schools says Dames was placed on paid administrative leave on September 3 after allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a student during the 2013-2014 school year.

It is not clear if the woman Dames plans to marry is the same as the person involved in the allegations.

Toledo News Now does not name the victims of sex crimes. For that reason, and out of an abundance of caution, Toledo News Now will not name the woman Dames plans to marry.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

  • TPS coach files for marriage license with 18-year-old Scott gradMore>>

  • CONNECT WITH US

    CONNECT WITH US

    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
    LIKE us on Facebook - Follow us on Twitter -  Get Text & Email Alerts - Download our Apps - Send us photos & videoMore >>
Powered by Frankly