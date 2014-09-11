Perrysburg Township could terminate Perrysburg Heights Community Center lease in 30 days

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Perrysburg Township Trustees have informed the Perrysburg Heights Community Center of their intention to terminate the lease on the building the organization currently uses.

Trustees say the center has violated its lease agreement with the township in two ways. First, trustees say center leaders have failed to remove trash and debris from the premises, and have not mowed the lawn. Trustees also say excess vegetation has been allowed to grow on the property.

The second concern, as outlined in the letter from Township Administrator Walter Celley to Perrysburg Heights Community Association President Jesse Spier, relates to how the property is being used. Celley says the lease requires the center to be used "for public purpose."

"It is my understanding that the premises are being rented to third parties for activities which do not consistently benefit the general public," wrote Celley.

Celley says the Heights Community Association has failed to document how the center is used.

In the letter, dated September 11, trustees say the center has 30 days to remedy the violations.

Read the full letter here.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.