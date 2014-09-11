City of Tiffin holds September 11 memorial service - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City of Tiffin holds September 11 memorial service

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Thirteen years have passed, but the pain and anguish that so many went through on September 11, 2001 still resonates.

The city of Tiffin has constructed the Tiffin Police and Fire All Patriots Memorial to remember that day. It features a 17-foot, 6,000 pound steel beam from the World Trade Center.

The memorial has become a treasured spot for the Tiffin community.

It cost more than $100,000 to construct the memorial.  It was paid for through donations from community members and businesses.

Thursday morning, Tiffin's Fire Chief read off a chronological list of the events of September 11, 2001.  This was followed by a ceremonial changing of the flags.

