Toledo Firefighters holding second annual Pancake Breakfast

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

TPD investigating city's latest homicide after woman dies at hospital after being shot

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on last delivery of night

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Toledofirefighters are remembering the fallen firefighters of both September 11 andright here at home. They're asking foryour help to raise money for their families.

343firefighters and paramedics were killed in the September 11 attacks. In order to honor their sacrifice, the ToledoFire Department wants to fill their headquarters for the second annual TFDPancake Breakfast.

All themoney raised will go towards helping families of local firefighters killed inthe line of duty.

In January,Toledo lost two of its own in Jamie Dickman and Steven Machinski.

Thursdayis your chance to come out and meet local heroes and enjoy great food with themall for a great cause.

Firefightersask everyone donate a minimum of $10 to the foundation to make sure we takecare of the families of the fallen.

Thefundraiser began at 7 AM and continues until 2 PM and is being held at 545North Huron in downtown Toledo.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.