Toledo Firefighters holding second annual Pancake Breakfast

Posted by WTOL Staff
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledofirefighters are remembering the fallen firefighters of both September 11 andright here at home.  They're asking foryour help to raise money for their families.

343firefighters and paramedics were killed in the September 11 attacks.  In order to honor their sacrifice, the ToledoFire Department wants to fill their headquarters for the second annual TFDPancake Breakfast.

All themoney raised will go towards helping families of local firefighters killed inthe line of duty.

In January,Toledo lost two of its own in Jamie Dickman and Steven Machinski.

Thursdayis your chance to come out and meet local heroes and enjoy great food with themall for a great cause.

Firefightersask everyone donate a minimum of $10 to the foundation to make sure we takecare of the families of the fallen.

Thefundraiser began at 7 AM and continues until 2 PM and is being held at 545North Huron in downtown Toledo.

