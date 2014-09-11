Police investigating overnight south Toledo carjacking - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating overnight south Toledo carjacking

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police are investigating after a man fell victim to a carjacking at gunpoint early Thursday morning at South Erie and Collingwood in south Toledo.

Police are trying to track down three suspects involved who are described as very young looking men.

The victim's SUV was found burnt in an alley in the 800 block of Stebbins.

Police say the victim had just gotten off work from delivering pizzas and was on his way home to his wife and three kids when the suspects came up behind him in another car and bumped him, causing him to stop.

Two suspects then ambushed the driver at gunpoint and stole his vehicle.  The victim was not harmed in the incident.

