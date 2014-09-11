Scam trying to benefit from 9/11

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Thursday marks the 13th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11th, and while the nation pauses to remember the victims, a scammer could be benefiting from it.

Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says someone called their dispatch center on Tuesday reporting a suspicious call. Someone had left a voice mail saying they were a representative of Toledo Fire and they were collecting money for burn victims.

The Toledo Fire Department does not solicit donations over the phone and Lt. Hertzfeld believes the scammer is using the 9/11 anniversary to prey on unsuspecting victims.

"There are those predators out there that want to take advantage of such things as a sacred day as 9/11 and they want to do that in order to scam other people for their own benefit, for their own money. It's just unbelievable that folks would do that," said Hertzfeld.

The person who received the call did not call back or send in money but Toledo Fire doesn't know how many other people are potential victims. They wanted to get the warning out to the public.

Hertzfeld says if you get a call not to give out any personal information, any banking information and contact the fire department.

