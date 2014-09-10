Toledo man arrested, accused of molesting 3 children under age 1 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man arrested, accused of molesting 3 children under age 13

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A Toledo man charged with raping and molesting minors was arrested Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday, September 11.

Jeffrey Robling was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on one count of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition in August. He's accused of raping and molesting three children under the age of 13 several times over about three months in north Toledo.

Marshals say Robling has an extensive criminal history of sexually-based crimes and he has served time in prison before.

Robling was featured by WTOL 11 as the fugitive of the week the day before his capture. US Marshals say Robling was found thanks to a tip after that story aired.

