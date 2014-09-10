Toledo man arrested, accused of molesting 3 children under age 13

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

Police say a man and woman were apprehended on Saturday evening.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

A Sandusky man was arrested in Tiffin on Saturday after a citizen complained that people were possibly smoking marijuana outside of and unidentified people were coming and going from a residence.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Findlay Police say officers attempted to stop Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust around 1:30 a.m. when Ekleberry fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Byrne Rd.

A Toledo man charged with raping and molesting minors was arrested Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday, September 11.



Jeffrey Robling was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on one count of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition in August. He's accused of raping and molesting three children under the age of 13 several times over about three months in north Toledo.

Marshals say Robling has an extensive criminal history of sexually-based crimes and he has served time in prison before.

Robling was featured by WTOL 11 as the fugitive of the week the day before his capture. US Marshals say Robling was found thanks to a tip after that story aired.



Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.