Perrysburg students will be administered breathalyzer tests at football games

PERRYSBURG, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Starting at this Friday's Perrysburg home football game, students will be lead into a separate gate to be given a random breathalyzer test to see if they have been drinking.

The Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler says they have not seen an uptick in teens drinking before games but knows that it happens.

"We have been very fortunate that we haven't had many incidents, but we know that we don't want to wait for an incident to happen," said Hosler.

The school already use breathalyzers on students at school dances. Superintendent Hosler says he has wrestled with the idea that it is an invasion of teen's privacy.

"Too often students are engaged in alcohol related accidents we know that, that is a problem,"said Hosler. "Anything that we can do to help deter that student from taking the keys or doing something that they are going to regret for the rest of their lives, if we can do that then we should do that."

The school district may also start administrating breathalyzer tests on at other events. 

