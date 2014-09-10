Perrysburg students will be administered breathalyzer tests at football games

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Starting at this Friday's Perrysburg home football game, students will be lead into a separate gate to be given a random breathalyzer test to see if they have been drinking.

The Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler says they have not seen an uptick in teens drinking before games but knows that it happens.

"We have been very fortunate that we haven't had many incidents, but we know that we don't want to wait for an incident to happen," said Hosler.

The school already use breathalyzers on students at school dances. Superintendent Hosler says he has wrestled with the idea that it is an invasion of teen's privacy.

"Too often students are engaged in alcohol related accidents we know that, that is a problem,"said Hosler. "Anything that we can do to help deter that student from taking the keys or doing something that they are going to regret for the rest of their lives, if we can do that then we should do that."

The school district may also start administrating breathalyzer tests on at other events.

