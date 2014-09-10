Habitat for Humanity cleaning up Springfield neighborhood - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Habitat for Humanity cleaning up Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Before the rain set in Wednesday volunteers helped create a home in Springfield Township on Rhode Island Road.

Prior to the home being built there were three vacant sheds creating an eye soar.

Springfield Township tore down the sheds for free, filling six dumpsters.

Springfield Township Director of Public Services Mike Hampton says they will also eventually be tearing down the vacant house next door to building an additional home for a family in need.

"I'm sure the neighbors are extremely happy that the vacant property, which was an eye sore, is gone because of all the debris and the erosion," said Hampton. "You know when you build something new it's definitely going to increase the area."

The home should be finished in eight to ten weeks.  

