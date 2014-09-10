Constant rain caused a rough commute home for some drivers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Constant rain caused a rough commute home for some drivers

Interstate 475 was shutdown in both directions near Corey Rd for a couple of hours due to severe flooding. 

Many people along 475 and other major roads in Toledo experienced car trouble after trying to go through the water. 

Water up to people's knees caused people to hydroplane and stall. 

Driver Todd Korczynski says he saw several streets begin to accumulate water on his commute home. 

"Douglas Road, Sylvania, I live over in that area, and sometimes I have to make several rights to get to the left of my driveway," said Korczynski. 

Driver Andrew Cicotte says his car sits lower to the ground so he tries to avoid areas with high water. 

"Water like this, it makes it hard to drive through it," said Cicotte. "So if you can, avoid the right side of the road, near the curb."

Water has drained and traffic is now running smoothly with both lanes open on I-475 as well as other major area streets. 

